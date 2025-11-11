Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

