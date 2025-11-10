Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 358,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 131,780 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

