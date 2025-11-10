Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%.The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE AMBC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. 978,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,161. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,975.58. This represents a 2.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMBC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
