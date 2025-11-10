Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 16.7%
TSEM stock traded up $14.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. 5,262,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on TSEM. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 121,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 101.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
