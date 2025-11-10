Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at Citigroup

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $5.81 on Monday, reaching $1,433.54. 103,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,431. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,454.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,238.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the sale, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,981 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 6,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

