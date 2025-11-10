Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.59%.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
Shares of CPSS remained flat at $8.67 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,528. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $79,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Consumer Portfolio Services has an average rating of “Sell”.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
