Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS remained flat at $8.67 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,528. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $79,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Consumer Portfolio Services has an average rating of “Sell”.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

