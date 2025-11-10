Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 1,074,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

