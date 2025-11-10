Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 3,212,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 389,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 33.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

