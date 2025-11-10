Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. 731,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

