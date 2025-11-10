Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Shares of JAMF remained flat at $12.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Jamf has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,855.88. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

