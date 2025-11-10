Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.
Jamf Stock Performance
Shares of JAMF remained flat at $12.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Jamf has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf
In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,855.88. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAMF
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jamf
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.