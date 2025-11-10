Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Commerce.com Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of CMRC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,830. Commerce.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Commerce.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of Commerce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $450,187.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 444,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,964.59. The trade was a 18.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Commerce.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Commerce.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Commerce.com by 87.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

