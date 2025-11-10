First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MYFW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

MYFW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 7,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,024. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 757,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,498.76. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

