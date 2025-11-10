ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 194,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 74,356 shares.The stock last traded at $68.5530 and had previously closed at $68.06.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3,628.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

