iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.9640, with a volume of 510590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

