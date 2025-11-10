Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.01 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 7593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SONVY. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sonova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SONVY

Sonova Stock Down 0.4%

Sonova Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.