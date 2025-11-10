Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.4830, with a volume of 88415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 52.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

