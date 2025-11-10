OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.75, but opened at $54.19. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 7,274 shares traded.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 6.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $635.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

