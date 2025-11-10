Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08, Zacks reports.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.89.
Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
In related news, Director Christopher Ross Martin acquired 34,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,128.74. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.