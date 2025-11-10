Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Martin acquired 34,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,128.74. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

