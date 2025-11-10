TD Securities Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$215.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9%

TSE:RY traded up C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$205.80. 1,626,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,072. The stock has a market cap of C$290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$151.25 and a 12 month high of C$208.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$203.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$187.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.