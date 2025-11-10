TD Securities Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$215.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.15.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9%
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.
