DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.30. 21,087,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158,253. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.