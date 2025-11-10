NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.83.

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 296,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,275. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.83 and a 1-year high of C$19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

