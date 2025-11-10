DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

