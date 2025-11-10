Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leon’s Furniture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LNF stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$28.73. 17,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,744. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of C$20.51 and a twelve month high of C$30.80.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, insider Darci Marie Walker sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,169,541. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.