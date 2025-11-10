Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.60, Zacks reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. 577,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,136. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

