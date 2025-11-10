GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $34.53. 2,597,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,028,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Up 17.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

