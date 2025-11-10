Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.2290 and last traded at $10.75. 3,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 9.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

