Ball (NYSE:BALL) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.5250. 534,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,613,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Ball Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ball by 145.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 4,236.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

