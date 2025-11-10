Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

OSCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.57.

OSCR stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. 35,611,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,514,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

