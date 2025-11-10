Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.42.

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$67.30. 194,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.03.

In other Emera news, Director Archibald Collins sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.95, for a total value of C$1,987,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,045 shares in the company, valued at C$847,272.75. The trade was a 70.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total transaction of C$1,174,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,844.80. This represents a 98.09% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,494 shares of company stock worth $3,213,691. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

