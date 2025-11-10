CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS
Cascades Trading Up 1.8%
About Cascades
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.