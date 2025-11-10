Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
