Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

About Chorus Aviation

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.36. 58,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,046. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$17.62 and a 12-month high of C$24.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.30. The firm has a market cap of C$600.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

