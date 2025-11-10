Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DFY stock traded down C$0.90 on Monday, hitting C$69.30. 95,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.98. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.75 and a 12-month high of C$79.95. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.15.

In other news, Director Sonia Baxendale purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,750. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.