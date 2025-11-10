Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 175,269 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Forward Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FORD
Forward Industries Trading Up 5.7%
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 1,522.78% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
