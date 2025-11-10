Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 55,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,361,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

