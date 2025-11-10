Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,623,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 889,205 shares.The stock last traded at $95.3360 and had previously closed at $84.07.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,211,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

