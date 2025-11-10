Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 209,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 168,780 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.60 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -61.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability.

Featured Stories

