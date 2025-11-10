Barclays Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $25.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.61% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,761. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.