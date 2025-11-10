Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.15. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

Veradigm Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $522.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.