John Pettigrew Buys 13 Shares of National Grid (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 13 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,159 per share, for a total transaction of £150.67.
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 13 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,084 per share, for a total transaction of £140.92.
- On Monday, September 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,033 per share, with a total value of £154.95.
National Grid Trading Up 0.9%
LON:NG traded up GBX 10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,675,799 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,083.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,066.19. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 645 and a one year high of GBX 1,145.50.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
