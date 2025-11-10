Comparing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Pax Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -2,302.19% -621.88% -109.07% Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $2.03 million 5.30 -$42.29 million ($0.18) -0.24 Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 0.95 $91.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Pax Global Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pax Global Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Pax Global Tech beats Tenet Fintech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

