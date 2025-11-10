Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

