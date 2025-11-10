Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.24 and last traded at $105.1410, with a volume of 217803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Clorox Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

