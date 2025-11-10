VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,945. The firm has a market cap of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 7.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,671,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 774,484 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in VTEX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,596,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 126,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in VTEX by 1,301.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 746,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 693,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

