Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – November 10th

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and Greenidge Generation are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Cryptocurrency stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are significantly tied to digital currencies — for example, crypto miners, exchange operators, custody or wallet providers, and firms that hold substantial cryptocurrency reserves. These stocks trade on traditional exchanges and can move with both broader equity markets and crypto-specific price swings, so investors often treat them as a way to gain crypto exposure within a regulated stock market framework. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Greenidge Generation (GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

