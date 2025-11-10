Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $197.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $205.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.62. The stock had a trading volume of 300,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,290. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

