Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 10th (ALNY, AMCX, AQN, BKD, CGC, CLS, COGT, COIN, CRZBY, CSCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 10th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $212.00.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an under perform rating to a market perform rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. CICC Research currently has $271.00 target price on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $1,104.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $886.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $142.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $386.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $368.00.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has GBX 775 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 805.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

