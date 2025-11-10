Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

