Contrasting Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idw Media and FOX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Idw Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $26.47 million 0.38 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.16 FOX $16.30 billion 1.81 $2.26 billion $4.45 14.95

Analyst Recommendations

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Idw Media and FOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 FOX 0 8 9 2 2.68

FOX has a consensus target price of $69.94, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given FOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than Idw Media.

Profitability

This table compares Idw Media and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12% FOX 12.35% 18.61% 9.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Idw Media has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOX beats Idw Media on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Idw Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idw Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.