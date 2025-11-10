Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.9270, with a volume of 1251913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 42,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $354,666.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,088,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,713.91. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $95,688.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 659,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,822.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,933 shares of company stock worth $4,823,359. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

