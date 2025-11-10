CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $599.78 and last traded at $588.86, with a volume of 9696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $589.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total value of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

